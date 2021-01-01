HP EliteBook 850 G8 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
HP EliteBook 850 G8
From $1599
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
From $699
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|Thickness
|19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|839 cm2 (130 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|130°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|41.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|563:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|37%
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|194 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC256
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79.8 dB
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4184
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|896
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
