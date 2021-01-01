Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 850 G8 or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

HP EliteBook 850 G8 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

60 out of 100
HP EliteBook 850 G8
VS
62 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
HP EliteBook 850 G8
From $1599
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 850 G8 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 96 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 850 G8
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 233.8 mm (9.2 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 19.2 mm (0.76 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~82%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
EliteBook 850 G8 +233%
1000 nits
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 120 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 896 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

