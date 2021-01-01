HP EliteBook 850 G8 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
- Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 96 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|839 cm2 (130 inches2)
|819 cm2 (127 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|120 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
1539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4184
5186
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
559
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
EliteBook 850 G8 +1%
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|896
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
