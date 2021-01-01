Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 850 G8 or Inspiron 14 7400 – what's better?

HP EliteBook 850 G8 vs Dell Inspiron 14 7400

60 out of 100
HP EliteBook 850 G8
VS
58 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
HP EliteBook 850 G8
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 850 G8 and Dell Inspiron 14 7400 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 48% sharper screen – 208 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (111.9 vs 130 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 850 G8
vs
Inspiron 14 7400

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 321.6 mm (12.66 inches)
Height 233.8 mm (9.2 inches) 224.5 mm (8.84 inches)
Thickness 19.2 mm (0.76 inches) 14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130 inches2) 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~84.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 3000 RPM

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 850 G8 +233%
1000 nits
Inspiron 14 7400
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 4267 MHz
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

