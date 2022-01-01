You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 56 Wh - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8 Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours

Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 233.8 x 19.2 mm

14.13 x 9.2 x 0.76 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.78 inches Area 839 cm2 (130 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~80.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.2 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 3273:1 500:1 sRGB color space 95% - Adobe RGB profile 65% - Response time 20 ms 25 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 850 G8 +355% 1000 nits Latitude 5520 220 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 90 / 130 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) EliteBook 850 G8 +11% 1302 Latitude 5520 1171 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) EliteBook 850 G8 +12% 4380 Latitude 5520 3901 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) EliteBook 850 G8 1316 Latitude 5520 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) EliteBook 850 G8 4999 Latitude 5520 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance EliteBook 850 G8 2.822 TFLOPS Latitude 5520 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 70.7 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2220 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.