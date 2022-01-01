Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 850 G8 or Latitude 5520 – what's better?

HP EliteBook 850 G8 vs Dell Latitude 5520

Display
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 850 G8 and Dell Latitude 5520 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 850 G8
vs
Latitude 5520

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 233.8 x 19.2 mm
14.13 x 9.2 x 0.76 inches		 357.8 x 233.3 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.78 inches
Area 839 cm2 (130 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 3273:1 500:1
sRGB color space 95% -
Adobe RGB profile 65% -
Response time 20 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 850 G8 +355%
1000 nits
Latitude 5520
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 90 / 130 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
EliteBook 850 G8
2.822 TFLOPS
Latitude 5520
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 70.7 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2220 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

