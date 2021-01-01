Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 850 G8 or Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

HP EliteBook 850 G8 vs Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

59 out of 100
HP EliteBook 850 G8
VS
78 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
HP EliteBook 850 G8
From $1599
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 850 G8 and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 138% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 420 nits
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Can run popular games at about 190-260% higher FPS
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 850 G8
vs
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 233.8 mm (9.2 inches) 250 mm (9.84 inches)
Thickness 19.2 mm (0.76 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130 inches2) 890 cm2 (138 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~75.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 230 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 896 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
EliteBook 850 G8
2.822 TFLOPS
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) +346%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

