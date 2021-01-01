Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 850 G8 or Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) – what's better?

Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 10870H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 850 G8 and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 271-369% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 850 G8
vs
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 233.8 mm (9.2 inches) 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 19.2 mm (0.76 inches) 23 mm (0.91 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~77%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1152:1
sRGB color space 100% 90%
Adobe RGB profile - 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.6%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 850 G8 +233%
1000 nits
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 230 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 725 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1365 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 896 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
EliteBook 850 G8
2.822 TFLOPS
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +492%
16.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek RTL8125
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

