HP EliteBook 850 G8 vs Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 271-369% higher FPS
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Laptop:
Case
|Weight
|1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|Thickness
|19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
|23 mm (0.91 inches)
|Area
|839 cm2 (130 inches2)
|871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~77%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1152:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|90%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|67%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|65.6%
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|230 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|725 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1245
1286
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4113
7742
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 850 G8 +9%
513
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1832
3667
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|105 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|930 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1365 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|16.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|6144
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek RTL8125
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|83 dB
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
