Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (113 vs 130 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 850 G8
vs
14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 233.8 mm (9.2 inches) 225 mm (8.86 inches)
Thickness 19.2 mm (0.76 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130 inches2) 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte -
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
EliteBook 850 G8
1000 nits
14 (2021)
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 850 G8
1267
14 (2021) +1%
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
EliteBook 850 G8 +76%
4184
14 (2021)
2384
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
EliteBook 850 G8 +108%
2000
14 (2021)
961

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 2666 MHz
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

