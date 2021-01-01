HP EliteBook 850 G8 vs 250 G8
HP EliteBook 850 G8
From $1599
HP 250 G8
From $759
Review
Performance
System and application performance
63
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
35
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
27
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
48
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
78
NanoReview Score
45
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|Thickness
|19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|839 cm2 (130 inches2)
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|300:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|53%
|Response time
|-
|12 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|-
|No
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
250 G8 +1%
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
EliteBook 850 G8 +76%
4184
2384
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 850 G8 +1%
510
504
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
EliteBook 850 G8 +108%
2000
961
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|2666 MHz
|Shading units
|896
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
