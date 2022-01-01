You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery - 51 Wh 76 Wh 58.2 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 860 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 58.2 against 51 watt-hours

60% sharper screen – 227 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (100.1 vs 139.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 358.7 x 251 x 19.2 mm

14.12 x 9.88 x 0.76 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~79.4% Side bezels 7 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1759:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.3% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 860 G9 +100% 1000 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 76 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 61 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance EliteBook 860 G9 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +84% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.