54 out of 100
HP EliteBook 860 G9
59 out of 100
HP EliteBook 845 G9
HP EliteBook 860 G9
HP EliteBook 845 G9
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 860 G9 and 845 G9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 860 G9
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G9
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (109.6 vs 139.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 860 G9
vs
EliteBook 845 G9

Case

Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 358.7 x 251 x 19.2 mm
14.12 x 9.88 x 0.76 inches		 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches
Area 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~80.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 44 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
EliteBook 860 G9
1000 nits
EliteBook 845 G9
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 306 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 DDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
EliteBook 860 G9
1.41 TFLOPS
EliteBook 845 G9 +161%
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 78.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

