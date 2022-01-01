HP EliteBook 860 G9 vs 845 G9
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 860 G9
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G9
- Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
- Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (109.6 vs 139.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.76 kg (3.88 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.7 x 251 x 19.2 mm
14.12 x 9.88 x 0.76 inches
|315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|900 cm2 (139.5 inches2)
|707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|44 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 100 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|306 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 860 G9 +4%
1573
1506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7670
EliteBook 845 G9 +1%
7724
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 860 G9 +3%
1529
1481
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7296
EliteBook 845 G9 +44%
10518
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|2400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.686 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|78.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
