HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
From $1839
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (91.3 vs 100.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
- Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
- Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 58.2 against 54 watt-hours
- 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|303.8 mm (11.96 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|194 mm (7.64 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|589 cm2 (91.4 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.7%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|7000 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|41.9 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1759:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88.3%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|275 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7106
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1992
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|-
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|77.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|11.1 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
