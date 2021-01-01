Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook x360 1030 G8 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

64 out of 100
HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
VS
67 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
From $1839
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 67 against 54 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook x360 1030 G8
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Width 303.8 mm (11.96 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 194 mm (7.64 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 589 cm2 (91.4 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~78.9%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
2. Dell G7 15 7500 and HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
3. HP EliteBook 840 G8 and HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
4. HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 and HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
5. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
6. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
7. Razer Book 13 (2020) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
8. Dell Inspiron 14 7400 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
9. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский