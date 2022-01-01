Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook x360 1030 G8 or ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 – what's better?

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363

51 out of 100
HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
VS
53 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (91.3 vs 99.8 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 67 against 54 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook x360 1030 G8
vs
ZenBook Flip 13 UX363

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 303.8 x 194 x 16.1 mm
11.96 x 7.64 x 0.63 inches		 305 x 211 x 13.9 mm
12.01 x 8.31 x 0.55 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.4 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~75.8%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 46.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 3530:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 2 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 210 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 85.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
