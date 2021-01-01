Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook x360 1030 G8 or G7 17 7700 – what's better?

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 vs Dell G7 17 7700

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and Dell G7 17 7700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1640 grams less (around 3.62 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 49% more compact case (91.3 vs 179 square inches)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 31% sharper screen – 166 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 97 against 54 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook x360 1030 G8
vs
G7 17 7700

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
Width 303.8 mm (11.96 inches) 398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
Height 194 mm (7.64 inches) 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
Area 589 cm2 (91.4 inches2) 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~71.4%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space - 95%
Adobe RGB profile - 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook x360 1030 G8 +233%
1000 nits
G7 17 7700
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 130 / 240 W

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 4266 MHz 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

