HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 vs Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)

51 out of 100
HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
VS
45 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 54 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 54 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (91.3 vs 98.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook x360 1030 G8
vs
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Dimensions 303.8 x 194 x 16.1 mm
11.96 x 7.64 x 0.63 inches		 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.4 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~76.9%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
EliteBook x360 1030 G8 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
