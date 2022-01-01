You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 54 Wh - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 54 against 42 watt-hours

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (91.3 vs 98.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) Dimensions 303.8 x 194 x 16.1 mm

11.96 x 7.64 x 0.63 inches 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm

12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.4 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~76.9% Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness EliteBook x360 1030 G8 +150% 1000 nits Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 / 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance EliteBook x360 1030 G8 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels - 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.