Evaluation of HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and Dell XPS 13 9315 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook x360 1030 G8
vs
XPS 13 9315

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 303.8 x 194 x 16.1 mm
11.96 x 7.64 x 0.63 inches		 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.4 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~88.4%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Blue, Burgundy
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
EliteBook x360 1030 G8 +100%
1000 nits
XPS 13 9315
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
EliteBook x360 1030 G8
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

