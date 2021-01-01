Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook x360 1030 G8 or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

56 out of 100
HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
VS
66 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
From $1839
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 54 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (91.3 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 160-218% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook x360 1030 G8
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 303.8 x 194 x 16.1 mm
11.96 x 7.64 x 0.63 inches		 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.4 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~89%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness
EliteBook x360 1030 G8 +100%
1000 nits
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1343 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 640 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
EliteBook x360 1030 G8
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +290%
5.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and ENVY 14 (2021)
2. EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and EliteBook 850 G8
3. EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and G7 17 7700
4. EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
5. XPS 15 9510 (2021) and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
6. XPS 15 9510 (2021) and XPS 15 9500
7. XPS 15 9510 (2021) and XPS 17 9710 (2021)
8. XPS 15 9510 (2021) and XPS 13 9310
9. XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Surface Laptop 4 15

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский