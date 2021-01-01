Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook x360 1030 G8 or EliteBook 850 G8 – what's better?

60 out of 100
HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
VS
60 out of 100
HP EliteBook 850 G8
HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
From $1839
HP EliteBook 850 G8
From $1599
Evaluation of HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and 850 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (91.3 vs 130 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook x360 1030 G8
vs
EliteBook 850 G8

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
Width 303.8 mm (11.96 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 194 mm (7.64 inches) 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 589 cm2 (91.4 inches2) 839 cm2 (130 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~80%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 3

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 4266 MHz 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM size
Channels - 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

