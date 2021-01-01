Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook x360 1040 G8 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

59 out of 100
HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
VS
73 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
From $1839
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery 100 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (100.4 vs 136.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 100 against 54 watt-hours
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 44% sharper screen – 226 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook x360 1040 G8
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 203 mm (7.99 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 16.6 mm (0.65 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 648 cm2 (100.4 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~84.3%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1331:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 96 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 4266 MHz 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1280
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

