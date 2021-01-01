Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook x360 1040 G8 or VivoBook S15 S533 – what's better?

HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S533

59 out of 100
HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
VS
56 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
From $1839
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
From $699
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 50 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 54 against 50 watt-hours
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.4 vs 130.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook x360 1040 G8
vs
VivoBook S15 S533

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 203 mm (7.99 inches) 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 16.6 mm (0.65 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 648 cm2 (100.4 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~79.8%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 130°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 563:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 37%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook x360 1040 G8 +233%
1000 nits
VivoBook S15 S533
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 194 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 4266 MHz 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

