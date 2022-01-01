You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Battery - 54 Wh 78 Wh - 40 Wh 53 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 3 4300U AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 54 against 40 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (100.4 vs 129.4 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505 User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 203 x 16.6 mm

12.56 x 7.99 x 0.65 inches 356.1 x 234.5 x 14.1-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.23 x 0.56-0.7 inches Area 648 cm2 (100.4 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~80.4% Side bezels 4.6 mm 5.4 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness EliteBook x360 1040 G8 +233% 1000 nits Inspiron 15 5505 300 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 78 Wh 40 Wh 53 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 5 TGP 15 W 12 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 320 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 20 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance EliteBook x360 1040 G8 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 5505 n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels - 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.