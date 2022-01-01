Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook x360 1040 G8 or Inspiron 15 5505 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 54 against 40 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (100.4 vs 129.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook x360 1040 G8
vs
Inspiron 15 5505

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 203 x 16.6 mm
12.56 x 7.99 x 0.65 inches		 356.1 x 234.5 x 14.1-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.23 x 0.56-0.7 inches
Area 648 cm2 (100.4 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~80.4%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook x360 1040 G8 +233%
1000 nits
Inspiron 15 5505
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon Vega 5
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 12 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 320
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 20
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

