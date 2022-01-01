Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook x360 1040 G8 or Elite Dragonfly G2 – what's better?

HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 vs Elite Dragonfly G2

51 out of 100
HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
VS
53 out of 100
HP Elite Dragonfly G2
HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
HP Elite Dragonfly G2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 56.2 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 and Elite Dragonfly G2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP Elite Dragonfly G2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (93.3 vs 100.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook x360 1040 G8
vs
Elite Dragonfly G2

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 0.98 kg (2.16 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 203 x 16.6 mm
12.56 x 7.99 x 0.65 inches		 304 x 198 x 16 mm
11.97 x 7.8 x 0.63 inches
Area 648 cm2 (100.4 inches2) 602 cm2 (93.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~81%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
EliteBook x360 1040 G8 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Elite Dragonfly G2
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. EliteBook x360 1040 G8 vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. EliteBook x360 1040 G8 vs EliteBook x360 830 G8
3. EliteBook x360 1040 G8 vs EliteBook x360 1030 G8
4. Elite Dragonfly G2 vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
5. Elite Dragonfly G2 vs XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
6. Elite Dragonfly G2 vs Spectre x360 13 (2021)
7. Elite Dragonfly G2 vs EliteBook x360 1030 G8
8. Elite Dragonfly G2 vs MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Elite Dragonfly G2 and EliteBook x360 1040 G8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский