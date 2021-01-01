Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook x360 830 G8 or EliteBook 850 G8 – what's better?

HP EliteBook x360 830 G8 vs 850 G8

59 out of 100
HP EliteBook x360 830 G8
VS
60 out of 100
HP EliteBook 850 G8
HP EliteBook x360 830 G8
HP EliteBook 850 G8
From $1599
Display 1920 x 1080
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook x360 830 G8 and 850 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 830 G8
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (97.6 vs 130 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook x360 830 G8
vs
EliteBook 850 G8

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
Width 307.5 mm (12.11 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 205 mm (8.07 inches) 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) 839 cm2 (130 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~80%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

