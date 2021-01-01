Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 13 or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (92.4 vs 134.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 13
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) 238.5 mm (9.39 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~77.4%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 260 gramm

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 68.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 13 +8%
1310
Aspire 5 (A515-56)
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 13 +61%
4346
Aspire 5 (A515-56)
2693
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

