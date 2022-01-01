HP ENVY 13 vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
50
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
43
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
41
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
65
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
92
NanoReview Score
51
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (92.4 vs 106.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 59 against 51 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches
|322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|43.4 dB
|44.2 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1839:1
|1916:1
|sRGB color space
|97.5%
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|67.5%
|72.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|66.4%
|71.5%
|Response time
|47 ms
|38 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|284 gramm
|266 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1253
1256
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4189
4195
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1292
1309
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4830
4847
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|12 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1650 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~4.3 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|80.7 dB
|72 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
