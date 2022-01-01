Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 13 or Swift 3x (SF314-510) – what's better?

HP ENVY 13 vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)

51 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)
HP ENVY 13
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 13 and Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (92.4 vs 106.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 59 against 51 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 13
vs
Swift 3x (SF314-510)

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 43.4 dB 44.2 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1839:1 1916:1
sRGB color space 97.5% 99%
Adobe RGB profile 67.5% 72.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.4% 71.5%
Response time 47 ms 38 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 13 +33%
400 nits
Swift 3x (SF314-510)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 284 gramm 266 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 12 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1650 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24
GPU performance
ENVY 13 +11%
2.822 TFLOPS
Swift 3x (SF314-510)
2.534 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.7 dB 72 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and HP ENVY 13
2. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and HP ENVY 13
3. HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) and ENVY 13
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 and HP ENVY 13
5. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and HP ENVY 13
6. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)
7. ASUS VivoBook S14 S435 and Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)
8. Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) and Swift 3x (SF314-510)
9. Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) and 3x (SF314-510)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510) and HP ENVY 13 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский