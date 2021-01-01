Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 13 or Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) – what's better?

HP ENVY 13 vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

54 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
HP ENVY 13
From $749
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
From $999
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 13 and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (92.4 vs 102.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input

Laptop:
ENVY 13
vs
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 318.9 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) 206.7 mm (8.14 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~81.9%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1550:1
sRGB color space - 96%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 13 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

