HP ENVY 13 vs Apple MacBook Air (2019)
HP ENVY 13
From $749
Apple MacBook Air (2019)
From $1099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
71
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
54
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
91
NanoReview Score
57
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 333-455% higher FPS
- Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (92.4 vs 99.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|Width
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|304 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
|212 mm (8.35 inches)
|Thickness
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|644 cm2 (99.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~79.6%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|41 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1238:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|94.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|61.3%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|1.8 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|178 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 617
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 13 +86%
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 13 +180%
3941
1407
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ENVY 13 +62%
487
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 13 +217%
1895
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1050 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR3
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|2.13 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|-
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|75.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|0.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.6 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1