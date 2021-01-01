Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 13 or MacBook Air (2019) – what's better?

HP ENVY 13 vs Apple MacBook Air (2019)

57 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
VS
44 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (2019)
HP ENVY 13
From $749
Apple MacBook Air (2019)
From $1099
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i5 8210Y
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 13 and Apple MacBook Air (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 333-455% higher FPS
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (92.4 vs 99.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 13
vs
MacBook Air (2019)

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 304 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) 212 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~79.6%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 41 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1238:1
sRGB color space - 94.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 61.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 1.8 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 178 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 617
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 13 +86%
1186
MacBook Air (2019)
639
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 13 +180%
3941
MacBook Air (2019)
1407
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 13 +217%
1895
MacBook Air (2019)
597

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1050 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR3
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.13 Gbps
Shading units 896 192
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2133 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable - No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 75.8 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v4.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 0.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

