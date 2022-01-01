Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 13 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

HP ENVY 13 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

51 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
64 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
HP ENVY 13
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Display 2560 x 1664
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Performance
Gaming
Display
Battery Life
Connectivity
Case
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (92.4 vs 101.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 36% sharper screen – 225 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
ENVY 13
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~82%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 43.4 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1839:1 1384:1
sRGB color space 97.5% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 67.5% 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.4% 98.4%
Response time 47 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 13
400 nits
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 284 gramm 174 / 189 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 12 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ENVY 13
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +6%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 80.7 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.9 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
