HP ENVY 13 vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
HP ENVY 13
From $749
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
From $2399
Review
Performance
System and application performance
70
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
51
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
91
NanoReview Score
57
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 354-482% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (92.4 vs 130.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 83.6 against 51 watt-hours
- Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- 33% sharper screen – 221 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|349.3 mm (13.75 inches)
|Height
|194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
|240.7 mm (9.48 inches)
|Thickness
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6500 RPM
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|221 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|87 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|369 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 13 +13%
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3941
4689
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ENVY 13 +14%
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1760
2595
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|-
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|0.6 mm
|Size
|-
|15.4 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
