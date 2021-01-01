HP ENVY 13 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
HP ENVY 13
From $749
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Review
Performance
System and application performance
65
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
47
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
41
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
92
NanoReview Score
55
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (92.4 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 100 against 51 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
- Better webcam recording quality
- 53% sharper screen – 254 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|43.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1839:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97.5%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|67.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|66.4%
|-
|Response time
|47 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|140 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|284 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1273
1701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4175
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +188%
12018
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1292
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4830
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|12 W
|30 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|80.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
