Display
CPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 13 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (92.4 vs 110.5 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 158-216% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 76 against 51 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 13
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~75.8%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 896 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

