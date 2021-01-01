Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 13 or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

HP ENVY 13 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

HP ENVY 13
VS
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
HP ENVY 13
From $749
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 13 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (92.4 vs 103.8 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 67 against 51 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 13
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~80.6%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
ENVY 13
n/a
ZenBook 14 UM425
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 13 +19%
1310
ZenBook 14 UM425
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 13
4346
ZenBook 14 UM425 +18%
5117
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 896 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ENVY 13 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. HP ENVY 13 vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
3. HP ENVY 13 vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
4. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Dell XPS 13 9310
5. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs VivoBook S14 M433
6. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs VivoBook 14 M413
7. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs VivoBook S15 S533
8. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs VivoBook S14 S435

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and HP ENVY 13 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский