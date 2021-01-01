Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 13 or ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) – what's better?

HP ENVY 13 vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

54 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
VS
62 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
HP ENVY 13
From $749
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 13 and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (92.4 vs 102.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 63 against 51 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 13
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~86.1%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 13
2.822 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs HP ENVY 13
2. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 vs HP ENVY 13
3. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs HP ENVY 13
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs HP ENVY 13
5. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
6. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
7. ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
8. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
9. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and HP ENVY 13 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский