HP ENVY 13 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

HP ENVY 13
VS
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
HP ENVY 13
From $749
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 13 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (92.4 vs 126.9 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 96 against 51 watt-hours
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 13
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~82%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 120 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 896 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

