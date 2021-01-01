Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 13 or Inspiron 13 5310 – what's better?

HP ENVY 13 vs Dell Inspiron 13 5310

54 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
52 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 5310
HP ENVY 13
From $749
Dell Inspiron 13 5310
From $1349
Evaluation of HP ENVY 13 and Dell Inspiron 13 5310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
ENVY 13
Inspiron 13 5310

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 296.7 mm (11.68 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 13.9-15.9 mm (0.55-0.63 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~82.3%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 13
n/a
Inspiron 13 5310
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 13 +13%
1186
Inspiron 13 5310
1051
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 13 +7%
3941
Inspiron 13 5310
3669
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 13
2.822 TFLOPS
Inspiron 13 5310
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

