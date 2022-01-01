Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 13 or Inspiron 14 5415 – what's better?

51 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
HP ENVY 13
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 13 and Dell Inspiron 14 5415 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (92.4 vs 106 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5415
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 13
vs
Inspiron 14 5415

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.44 kg (3.18 lbs)
Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches		 321.2 x 212.8 x 17.9 mm
12.65 x 8.38 x 0.7 inches
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 684 cm2 (106 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~79%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 43.4 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1839:1 500:1
sRGB color space 97.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 67.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.4% -
Response time 47 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 13 +60%
400 nits
Inspiron 14 5415
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 284 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 13 +22%
1253
Inspiron 14 5415
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 13 +16%
4189
Inspiron 14 5415
3607
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ENVY 13 +18%
1292
Inspiron 14 5415
1098
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 13 +4%
4830
Inspiron 14 5415
4634

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 12 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 0 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8
GPU performance
ENVY 13
2.822 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5415
n/a

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
