You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Battery 51 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 13 Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours

Provides 90% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 210 nits

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (92.4 vs 105.2 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm

12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-17.9 mm

12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.7 inches Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~79.5% Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver, Gold Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 43.4 dB 37.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1839:1 500:1 sRGB color space 97.5% 100% Adobe RGB profile 67.5% 44% DCI-P3 color gamut 66.4% 42.5% Response time 47 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ENVY 13 +90% 400 nits Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) 210 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 284 gramm 333 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 12 W 10-45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7 GPU performance ENVY 13 +155% 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80.7 dB 80.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

