Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 13 or Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) – what's better?

HP ENVY 13 vs Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)

51 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
HP ENVY 13
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 13 and Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 90% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 210 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (92.4 vs 105.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 13
vs
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches		 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-17.9 mm
12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.7 inches
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 43.4 dB 37.5 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1839:1 500:1
sRGB color space 97.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 67.5% 44%
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.4% 42.5%
Response time 47 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 13 +90%
400 nits
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
210 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 284 gramm 333 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 12 W 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7
GPU performance
ENVY 13 +155%
2.822 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.7 dB 80.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and ENVY 13
2. ENVY x360 13 (2021) and ENVY 13
3. Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) and ENVY 13
4. Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") and ENVY 13
5. Surface Laptop Studio and Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
6. Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) and HP ENVY 13 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский