Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 13 or Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) – what's better?

HP ENVY 13 vs Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)

57 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
VS
59 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
HP ENVY 13
From $749
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
From $2039
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 13 and Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 51 against 40 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (92.4 vs 103.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 13
vs
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 310.5 mm (12.22 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) 215.1 mm (8.47 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 8.4-13.9 mm (0.33-0.55 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~85.1%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 41 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.7 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 346 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 13 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.2 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ENVY 13 and Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. ENVY 13 and XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
3. ENVY 13 and ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
4. ENVY 13 and Spectre x360 13 (2021)
5. ENVY 13 and ENVY x360 13 (2021)
6. Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
7. Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
8. Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
9. Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and Latitude 5420
10. Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and ZenBook 14 UX435

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and HP ENVY 13 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский