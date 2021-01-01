Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 13 or Vostro 14 3400 – what's better?

HP ENVY 13 vs Dell Vostro 14 3400

HP ENVY 13
VS
Dell Vostro 14 3400
HP ENVY 13
From $749
Dell Vostro 14 3400
From $710
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 13 and Dell Vostro 14 3400 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (92.4 vs 121.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 3400
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 13
vs
Vostro 14 3400

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 328 mm (12.91 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) 239.5 mm (9.43 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 18.1-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 786 cm2 (121.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~68.8%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
Response time - 16 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 13
n/a
Vostro 14 3400
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 13 +8%
1310
Vostro 14 3400
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 13 +61%
4346
Vostro 14 3400
2693
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

