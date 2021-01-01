Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 13 or XPS 13 9305 – what's better?

Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 302 mm (11.89 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~81.1%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 3.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 13 +8%
1310
XPS 13 9305
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 13 +61%
4346
XPS 13 9305
2693
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 13
2000
XPS 13 9305
n/a

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

