HP ENVY 13 vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

53 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
VS
64 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
HP ENVY 13
From $749
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 13 and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (92.4 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 13
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~89%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 13
1186
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +16%
1374
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 13
3941
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +25%
4916
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 13
1760
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +116%
3805

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 896 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 13
2.822 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +127%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

