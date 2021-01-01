HP ENVY 13 vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
HP ENVY 13
From $749
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
Review
Performance
System and application performance
61
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
43
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
91
NanoReview Score
53
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (92.4 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Width
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
|Height
|194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1186
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +16%
1374
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3941
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +25%
4916
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1760
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +116%
3805
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|-
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
