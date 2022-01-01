You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 51 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 13 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (92.4 vs 122.8 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm

12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~89% Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.2 mm Colors Silver, Gold Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 43.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1839:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 97.5% 100% Adobe RGB profile 67.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 66.4% - Response time 47 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ENVY 13 400 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 284 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 12 W 40 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 938 MHz GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance ENVY 13 2.822 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) +78% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 80.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.