Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 13 or EliteBook 840 G8 – what's better?

HP ENVY 13 vs EliteBook 840 G8

51 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
VS
53 out of 100
HP EliteBook 840 G8
HP ENVY 13
HP EliteBook 840 G8
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 13 and EliteBook 840 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (92.4 vs 107.6 square inches)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 13
vs
EliteBook 840 G8

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches		 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm
12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~77.9%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 43.4 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1839:1 -
sRGB color space 97.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 67.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.4% -
Response time 47 ms -
Max. brightness
ENVY 13
400 nits
EliteBook 840 G8 +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 284 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 13
1253
EliteBook 840 G8 +6%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 13
4189
EliteBook 840 G8 +5%
4384
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ENVY 13
1292
EliteBook 840 G8 +3%
1337
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 13
4830
EliteBook 840 G8 +4%
5041

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 12 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ENVY 13
2.822 TFLOPS
EliteBook 840 G8
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No -
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 80.7 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and ENVY 13
2. ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and ENVY 13
3. Spectre x360 13 (2021) and ENVY 13
4. Surface Laptop 3 15 and ENVY 13
5. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and ENVY 13
6. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and EliteBook 840 G8
7. VivoBook S14 M433 and EliteBook 840 G8
8. 15 (2021) and EliteBook 840 G8
9. ENVY 14 (2021) and EliteBook 840 G8
10. ProBook 650 G8 and EliteBook 840 G8

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP EliteBook 840 G8 and ENVY 13 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский