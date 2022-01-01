Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 13 or EliteBook x360 1030 G8 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 13
vs
EliteBook x360 1030 G8

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches		 303.8 x 194 x 16.1 mm
11.96 x 7.64 x 0.63 inches
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~82.7%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 43.4 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1839:1 -
sRGB color space 97.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 67.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.4% -
Response time 47 ms -
Max. brightness
ENVY 13
400 nits
EliteBook x360 1030 G8 +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 284 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 12 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
ENVY 13 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
EliteBook x360 1030 G8
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable - No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

