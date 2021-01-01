ENVY 14 (2021) or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 63.3 against 57.5 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (108.8 vs 155.8 square inches)

28% sharper screen – 162 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 210-287% higher FPS

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Dimensions 313.2 x 224 x 18 mm

12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches 403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm

15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~82.1% Side bezels 5.8 mm 10.3 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.7 dB 48.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 162 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1279:1 sRGB color space - 55% Adobe RGB profile - 37.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7% Response time - 16 ms Max. brightness ENVY 14 (2021) n/a Nitro 5 (AN517-41) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 63.3 Wh 57.5 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 180 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm 582 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP - 85 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 990 MHz 1035 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1485 MHz FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~10 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 1024 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ENVY 14 (2021) 2.365 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +382% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Realtek ALC295 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82.8 dB 75.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

