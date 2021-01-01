Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 14 (2021) or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) – what's better?

HP ENVY 14 (2021) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

HP ENVY 14 (2021)
VS
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
From $1200
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 10750H
GPU
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 14 (2021) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 63.3 against 59 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (108.8 vs 143.7 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 200-272% higher FPS
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 14 (2021)
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 313.2 mm (12.33 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~72.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 90 W 230 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Loudness 82.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

