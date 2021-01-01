Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 14 (2021) or Swift 3x (SF314-510G) – what's better?

Evaluation of HP ENVY 14 (2021) and Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) important characteristics
Key Differences

Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 63.3 against 59 watt-hours
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 313.2 mm (12.33 inches) 322.8 mm (12.71 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 17.95 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~78.9%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Silver Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 48.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1020:1
sRGB color space - 96%
Response time - 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR4
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
Shading units 1024 768
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

