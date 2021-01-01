ENVY 14 (2021) or Swift X SFX16-51G – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 63.3 against 49 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (108.8 vs 134.8 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 162 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G Can run popular games at about 88-120% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 313.2 x 224 x 18 mm

12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm

14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~82.1% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 48.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1485:1 sRGB color space - 98.6% Adobe RGB profile - 69.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 72% Max. brightness ENVY 14 (2021) n/a Swift X SFX16-51G 300 nits

Battery Capacity 63.3 Wh 49 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 60 / 90 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP - 60 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 990 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 1024 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ENVY 14 (2021) 2.365 TFLOPS Swift X SFX16-51G +160% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

