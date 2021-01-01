HP ENVY 14 (2021) vs Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 63.3 against 49 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (108.8 vs 134.8 square inches)
- 18% sharper screen – 162 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
- Can run popular games at about 88-120% higher FPS
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.2 x 224 x 18 mm
12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches
|368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm
14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
|870 cm2 (134.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|48.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1485:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|98.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|69.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|72%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|60 / 90 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|430 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1339
Swift X SFX16-51G +19%
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4314
Swift X SFX16-51G +23%
5294
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1324
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5002
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|82.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
