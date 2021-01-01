Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 14 (2021) or Swift X SFX16-51G – what's better?

HP ENVY 14 (2021) vs Acer Swift X SFX16-51G

55 out of 100
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
VS
57 out of 100
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
From $1280
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 14 (2021) and Acer Swift X SFX16-51G important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 63.3 against 49 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (108.8 vs 134.8 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 162 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
  • Can run popular games at about 88-120% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 14 (2021)
vs
Swift X SFX16-51G

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 313.2 x 224 x 18 mm
12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches		 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm
14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~82.1%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 48.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1485:1
sRGB color space - 98.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 60 / 90 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 60 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 14 (2021)
2.365 TFLOPS
Swift X SFX16-51G +160%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

