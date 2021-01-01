Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 14 (2021) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

HP ENVY 14 (2021) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

57 out of 100
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
VS
64 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 14 (2021) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 63.3 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • 40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (100.1 vs 108.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 14 (2021)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 313.2 x 224 x 18 mm
12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 48.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1069:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 30 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
ENVY 14 (2021)
2.365 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +10%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82.8 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and HP ENVY 14 (2021) or ask any questions
