ENVY 14 (2021) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Apple M1 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Apple M1 GPU RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 63.3 against 49.9 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (100.1 vs 108.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 313.2 x 224 x 18 mm

12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 - Noise level 48.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1069:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ENVY 14 (2021) n/a Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63.3 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 30 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Apple M1 GPU TGP - 10 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 990 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 1024 1024 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance ENVY 14 (2021) 2.365 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +10% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 82.8 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.