Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 63.3 against 58 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- 40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (100.1 vs 108.8 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|224 mm (8.82 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6200 RPM
|Noise level
|48.7 dB
|42.1 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1600:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|77.4%
|Response time
|-
|40 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|12.96 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|90 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|430 gramm
|276 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +21%
1339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +3%
4314
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +23%
1324
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +4%
5002
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|512
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|-
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|82.8 dB
|80.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.5 cm
|11.1 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
